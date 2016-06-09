Splunk Enterprise Security Strategies Discussed At SplunkLive!

The SplunkLive! event was in Boston yesterday to help users, consultants and others learn how … (per the event site) more than 11,000 enterprises, government agencies, universities and service providers in over 100 countries use Splunk® software to deepen business and customer understanding, mitigate cybersecurity risk, prevent fraud, improve service performance and reduce cost! Got that?

Bob Brown of NetworkWorld was at SplunkLive! and gave us his report. Here’s a snippet:

With a company and product name like Splunk, you’ve gotta hang a bit loose, as I found upon sitting in at the company’s SplunkLive! event in Boston this week. The first customer speaker of the day gave a frank assessment of his organization’s implementation (“the on-premises solution, we struggled with it…”) and his frustrations with the licensing model. You have to give Splunk credit for having enough confidence in its offerings to showcase such a kick-off case study. Another customer whose Splunk implementation started with IT managers said he used to get “weird looks” from colleagues in finance and operations when it was suggested they use Splunk, too. And another customer who spoke at the event joked that “Get Drunk with Splunk” was one possible tagline for its use of the product that wound up on the cutting room floor.

Read Bob Brown’s article at NetworkWorld here.



Per Splunk, “Splunk Enterprise makes it simple to collect, analyze and act upon the untapped value of the big data generated by your technology infrastructure, security systems and business applications—giving you the insights to drive operational performance and business results.”

Here’s a great video on what Splunk Enterprise is: