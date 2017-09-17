Microsoft to Delay Windows 10 Timeline Feature

Microsoft launched an exciting demo at Build 2017 in May. It showcased, among other things, a convenient and useful Timeline feature in its Windows 10 Fall Creators Update.

This feature was supposed to work in conjunction with the Pick Up Where You Left Off feature, allowing users to move across different platforms by syncing their work between Windows 10 devices, along with Android phones and iPhones in some cases.

The Fall Creators Update will hopefully arrive around September or October, but this Timeline feature will not be a part of it. This was confirmed on Twitter by Joe Belfiore, Microsoft’s Corporate Vice President for the Operating Systems Group, in response to a tweet by Tom Warren. He did comment that this feature would be released on Windows Insiders “shortly after” the Fall Creators Update.

There’s no way the Windows 10 Timeline feature will ship in time for the Fall Creators Update https://t.co/OHcf2siVKj — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 3, 2017

A concept like the Timeline feature is not new. The iOS and macOS systems by Apple have a similar feature for users to start and resume their work across multiple devices. Microsoft’s promised Timeline, however, seeks to enable resuming work across competing operating systems.

Another aspect of the much-awaited Timeline feature is the ability to view an earlier version of your desktop. The work progress will also be displayed on a “cards-style interface,” thereby making it convenient to jump right into an ongoing task. Since the testing of this feature would only come about after the next update, this functionality is also not available for now.

Reviewers are not surprised, as this is not the first time an announced feature was delayed by Microsoft. The Fall Creators Update carries with it the MyPeople experience, which was supposed to have been a part of the last Windows rollout. Nevertheless, studies have shown that Microsoft’s operating system progress is still in good shape. The Fall Creators Revision is deemed to be a welcome update for Windows user, with insightful changes and useful tools.

As is the norm, Microsoft users would eventually have to upgrade their systems for their own security and privacy. The upgrade is also necessary for a proper balance between user control and convenience.