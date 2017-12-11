Google Chrome 63 Set to Ramp Up Security with Site Isolation

Google’s campaign to convince more businesses to turn away from Microsoft’s Windows 10 Edge and onto its side has intensified with the release of Chrome 63. Google is confident that it’s new security feature, site isolation, will have more companies migrating to them.

Better Security with Site Isolation

Chrome’s new security feature will enable enterprise admins to configure the browser to render content for each page in its own dedicated process, keeping it isolated from other pages. The feature can also be customized so only specific webpages on a preset list will be kept separate.

Site isolation is designed to stop malicious attacks that take advantage of vulnerabilities during the renderer process. The security measure kicks in during rendering because this is usually the point at which dangerous code is run in order to steal key data and information.

In a statement, Google explained that keeping each page isolated provides stronger security. The company also suggests that this feature is best used for pages that require a log-in and carries sensitive content. Google also emphasized that this new security feature will result in significant memory usage on computers. Using site isolation can lead to memory use increase of about 10 to 20 percent.

TLS 1.3 Rollout

Chrome 63 will also introduce TLS 1.3 for Gmail. The Transport Layer Security feature is a protocol that permits more secure communication on the internet. Google explained that the previous version, which became the standard protocol way back in 2008, was in serious need of a revamp. TLS 1.3 is reportedly swifter and more secure.

A Look at the Improvements That TLS 1.3 Brings https://t.co/kVLqxHROXr pic.twitter.com/HFG9KwTaZS — Quentin ‘🐧’ ADAM (@waxzce) December 8, 2017

A larger rollout is set to be scheduled next year and while users are not expected to feel or see any major impact, Google warned administrators that not all systems will be interoperable with the new protocol. System admins are advised to check the company’s feedback forum for more information.